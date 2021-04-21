‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel Series Ordered for Hulu Starring Hilary Duff

It looks like Hilary Duff will have another chance leading a new show!

Following the cancellation of Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire sequel series for Disney+, Hulu has announced that Duff will lead a new 10-episode show for the streaming platform. Titled How I Met Your Father, this series will follow the events of the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which starred Jason Segel and Neil Patrick Harris.

Duff will be playing the character of Sophie. In a similar premise to the original series, she will relate the story of how she met her son’s father during the year 2021. Because the series is a sequel, there is a chance we could see familiar characters pop up throughout the season.

The show is created by This Is Us producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of the original show, will also executive produce.

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, had this to say regarding the project:

“How I Met Your Mother is a crown jewel in the 20th library and its fans have clamored for more ever since our final broadcast seven years ago. Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are — wait for it — legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own.”

Hilary Duff also took to Instagram to share her excitement on the project:

