New Character Revealed For Disney+ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series

The upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series centered on Gaston and LeFou is currently in pre-production and the studio is getting set to expand on the universe we all know and love. The project will also see new characters introduced to play alongside Luke Evans and Josh Gad in their return from the 2017 live-action remake.

According to The Illuminerdi, the series will add a brand-new supporting character, Tilly. The character is a young black teen who is said to have great poise an adventurous streak, and some mischief in her eyes as she tries to “write her own story.” The role also requires singing, which comes as no surprise as the series will feature new songs from composer Alan Mencken.

The Beauty and the Beast series is expected to take place before the events of Beauty and the Beast and will expand upon the universe. Evans and Gad are the only actors from the film that are currently set to return. Still, Disney is expected to engage Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast), Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Ian McKellan (Cogsworth), and Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts) for potential appearances. Multiple new songs have already been written by Menken.

Once Upon a Time creators, Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are set to serve as showrunners and producers on the project alongside Gad.

Production begins this September and is expected to debut on Disney+ next Fall.

