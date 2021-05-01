New Set Photos Offer A First Look At Iman Vellani As Ms. Marvel

After months of waiting, we finally have our first – albeit unofficial – look at Iman Vellani in costume as Ms. Marvel.

While previous photos that surfaced originally showed Vellani in her hilarious homemade costume, in these set photos obtained exclusively by Just Jared, she can clearly be seen wearing her official costume from the comics. You can check out a previous photo and some of the new ones in the gallery down below.





Based on the popular comics revolving around 16-year-old Pakistani-American and New Jersey native Kamala Khan, the forthcoming Disney+ series will chronicle her origin and journey to becoming the MCU’s first Ms. Marvel.

Aside from Vellani, the series stars the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Farhan Akhtar.

The series is expected to drop later this year.

You can check out a sizzle reel, which debuted at last year’s Disney Investor Day below:

Source: Just Jared

