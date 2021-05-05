New ‘Andor’ Set Photos Emerge

Andor is currently one of several Star Wars series in production for Disney+. Aside from the fact that the series will take place before the events of Rogue One, not much else is known about it. Seeing that it doesn’t come out for a little over a year, it’ll be a while before we get an official first look.

In the meantime, however, the folks over at Star Wars News Net have put together a compilation of super secret behind the scenes photos obtained by other Star Wars-centric news outlets such as Fantha Tracks, as well as locals too.

You can check out the entire gallery down below!

Bespin Bulletin also managed to catch a scene being filmed, and you can check that out below too:

Obviously, these photos offer more questions than answers, particularly with the presence of Shoretroopers; nevertheless, it looks great.

As of right now Andor is slated to drop on Disney+ in July of 2022. In addition to Diego Luna, the series will also star Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Rielly reprising her role as Mon Mothma.

Sources: Star Wars News Net, Lancashire Post, Chris Brown, Cleveleys News, Fantha Tracks, Bespin Bulletin

