‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer and Poster Released; Why Are we Covering?

I’m going to get this out of the way at the start of this story. Whether it’s Venom or Morbius, we get the same questions or comments, why are we covering Sony projects? They are not Disney. We made the decision over a year ago when the first Morbius trailer came out. A poster of Spider-Man appeared behind star Jared Leto and Michael Keaton appeared at the end donning the same outfit as his character Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture.





So why Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Again, it is to be believed that it exists in the same universe as Morbius based on previous reports. Star Tom Hardy shared a cryptic image of Spider-Man being eaten by his Venom in a since-deleted Instagram post. In the trailer for the sequel there are hints to the Avengers, as well as The Daily Bugle, which has the same logo as the Raimi/Tobey Maguire version of Spider-Man, who will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Until we see otherwise, we will continue to report on the Sony Spider-Verse films. Now, enjoy the trailer.

Andy Serkis (Black Panther, Lord of the Rings) is helming the film, with Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson will be coming back to their respective roles as Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady. The film also stars Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis, Sean Delaney, and William W. Barbour. Written by Kelly Marcel and directed by Andy Serkis.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on September 24, 2021, which is in fact Carnage’s 30th anniversary.

