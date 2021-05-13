Disney Plus Tops 103.6 Million Subscribers – Missing Wall Street Forecast

The Walt Disney Company reported that Disney Plus topped 103.6 million paid subscribers. The number would have been unthinkably impressive over a year ago, but the streaming service’s growth was so robust over the past year, Wall Street estimates put the forecast at 110 million.

The 103.6 million number was as of April 1st, 2021 and includes any new subscribers that were added during WandaVision’s season and the premier episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It is hard to determine if this is good or bad news for Disney. These streaming numbers would have been unthinkable when the service launched in November 2019, but it shows a slight slowdown of new subscribers compared to Q1.

Related