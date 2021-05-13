Marvel Studios Looking For Young Lead For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

According to our friends over at Murphy’s Multiverse, they’re reporting that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is looking to cast a young actress for a lead role. The studio is reportedly looking for an actress between the ages of 9-12.

READ: ‘Free Guy’ And ‘Shang-Chi’ To Be Released In Theaters Exclusively

The character is described as a 10-year old young actress with singing, dancing and comedic chops. No word on if they’re recasting young Cassie Lang; however, the current actress is still in the same age range.

The film is gearing up to start filming in the UK this July.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film, with no current production start date set. Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project and likely won’t until Loveness completes the script.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. There have been previous rumors that the film could set up a Young Avenger film or series.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters February 17, 2023.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

Related