Disney Wins Big At This Year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sunday Disney+ and some of its biggest stars won big during the first night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Anthony Mackie took home the first award of the night, Best Hero, for his work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He beat The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal & WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris.

WandaVision went home far from empty handed though as the series won one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Show. For her performance as Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen took home Best Performance In A Show too. She beat out critically acclaimed contenders Anya Taylor-Joy and Michaela Cole for their work in The Queen’s Gambit & I May Destroy You respectively. Kathryn Hahn also won the award for Best Villain, while the series’ climax claimed the award for Best Fight as well.

In one of the least surprising wins of the night, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also received the award for Best Duo. Mackie had to accept the award alone though because Sebastian Stan is currently filming Pam & Tommy for Hulu.

Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award for the diverse body of work she’s done in her 27 year long career, including her iconic role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her Oscar nominated performance in Searchlight Pictures’ Jojo Rabbit. She even celebrated by offering yet another sneak peak at the upcoming Black Widow film.

