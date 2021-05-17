OH SNAP: Infinity Gauntlet Drink Holders Coming To Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

You read that right.

When Avengers Campus finally opens at Disneyland on June 4, fans are literally going to be able to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe firsthand thanks to the latest superhero-themed souvenir unveiled today.

Last week, it was revealed that cups in the shape of Infinity Gauntlets – fittingly called souvenir sippers – were selling out quickly at the theme park. While there’s no indication if or when they’ll be restocked, fans now have a potentially cooler novelty item to look forward to collecting. Unlike the souvenir sipper though, this new Infinity Gauntlet will be modeled after the nanotech gauntlet Tony Stark engineered – and ultimately defeated Thanos with – in Avengers: Endgame.

This new gauntlet is only one of a handful of novelty items that will be available come the Marvel-themed section’s opening next month. Additionally, items like the Glowing Pym Particle Capsule and the Glowing Pym Particle Disc, as well as an Enlarged Pingo Doce Soda Can cup. Inspired by The Incredible Hulk, the latter will be an green drink exclusive to the Campus. Inspired by Ant-Man, the former will light up your beverage in red or blue. Pints served on top of an oversized ruler will also be available.

All of these items, and even a few more, will only be avaialble at the Pym Test Kitchen, located outside of the Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction Mission: BREAKOUT!.

Which one of these items are you most excited about?

Source: Comicbook.com

Related