Disney Revamps Its Media And Entertainment Distribution Technology Division

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, Disney announced that it would be restructuring and expanding its Media & Entertainment Distribution Technology team to support its ongoing and exponentialy digital growth.



According to Deadline in addition to hiring new executives, the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) office also promoted several workers.



Originally responsible for a handful of operations, the new division will be responsible for Advertising Platforms, Consumer Experiences & Platforms, Content Platforms, Content Operations, Business Operations, Design, Media Engineering, and Engineering Services.

If you’ve been following some of the House of Mouse’s corporate moves, you might remember that just this past few it also did some shuffling around in its media departments. Most notably, content creation and development was separated from distribution.



In a statement to the press, DMED’s Chief Technology Officer Aaron LaBerge said:

“This new alignment recognizes where our company is today, where it is going tomorrow, and positions us to continue Disney’s legacy of using technology to bring amazing stories and products to consumers everywhere, drive businesses and power innovation.”



Now, what does this mean for the consumer?

Well, by reorganizing the team, the company aims to streamline the relationship between product, platform, and service. In an increasingly competitve industry, that just means that from streaming to shopping fans can continue to expect a digital Disney experience that’s nothing less than magical.

