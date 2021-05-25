‘Cruella’ Cast and Crew Share Their Thoughts on a Spinoff

Disney’s Cruella hits theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access this Friday. Early reactions for the film have been mostly positive, you can check back tomorrow for our full review. If the film is a success talks of a follow-up, like the Maleficent franchise will certainly happen.

Our friend Simon Thompson of Forbes had the opportunity to speak with the films director Craig Gillespie and stars Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry about the opportunity of a follow-up.

Thompson brought up the idea of a Disney+ Horace and Jasper spinoff series. Here is what the crew had to say.

That is true. We talked maybe the fantasy of doing another Cruella because we all had so much fun together. I’d be happy with that. I feel like we were able to crack the code on this, what its tone was, and with the characters, there was this evolution of self-discovery for everyone. We’ll see. Craig Gillespie

I would be down for that if Joel is down to do it. Paul Walter Hauser

I mean, who knows. Joel Fry

As of now, we have to wait and see how the film does financially. The studio has shown that they are willing to explore spinoffs of their live-action remakes with a Gaston and Lefou Beauty and the Beast spinoff and a Prince Anders Aladdin spinoff both in the works. We recommend you check out the interview Gillespie here, as well as Hauser and Fry here.

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Below is the official synopsis from Disney.

Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry as Cruella’s classic henchmen Jasper and Horace, Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands), Mark Strong (Shazam!) as the Baron, and Killing Eve star Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

Experience the Cruella in theaters on Friday, May 28; also available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee.

