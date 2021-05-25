Everything Leaving Hulu At The End Of May

At the end of every month we say goodbye to a number of programs on Hulu as the service makes room for a new round of movies, series, and specials to debut the next month.

As the month of May comes to an end, here is a list of all of the shows that will leave Hulu next week:



28 Weeks Later (2007)

Almost Famous (2000)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Betrayed (1988)

Big Daddy (1999)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Fascination (2005)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Married (2003)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Malcolm X (1992)

Midnight Heat (1996)

One Fine Day (1996)

Patriot Games (1992)

Phase IV (1974)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Descent (2006)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Gift (2000)

The Great Debaters (2007)

The Last Face (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Patsy (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Spirit (2008)

The Tenant (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

Traitor (2008)

True Confessions (1981)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

