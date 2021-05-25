Everything Leaving Hulu At The End Of May

9 mins ago Sean Nyberg

At the end of every month we say goodbye to a number of programs on Hulu as the service makes room for a new round of movies, series, and specials to debut the next month.

As the month of May comes to an end, here is a list of all of the shows that will leave Hulu next week:

  • 28 Weeks Later (2007)
  • Almost Famous (2000)
  • Any Given Sunday (1999)
  • Betrayed (1988)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Bug (1975)
  • Cinderfella (1960)
  • Dances With Wolves (1990)
  • Dolphin Tale (2011)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • Downhill Racer (1969)
  • Fascination (2005)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
  • Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
  • Judge Dredd (1995)
  • Just Married (2003)
  • Life Of Crime (2014)
  • Malcolm X (1992)
  • Midnight Heat (1996)
  • One Fine Day (1996)
  • Patriot Games (1992)
  • Phase IV (1974)
  • Regarding Henry (1991)

  • Sahara (1984)
  • Shattered (1991)
  • So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
  • Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
  • Soul Surfer (2011)
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • The 13th Warrior (1999)
  • The Bellboy (1960)
  • The Color Purple (1985)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • The Family Stone (2005)
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
  • The Ghost Writer (2010)
  • The Gift (2000)
  • The Great Debaters (2007)
  • The Last Face (2017)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
  • The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
  • The Patsy (1964)
  • The Program (1993)
  • The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
  • The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
  • The Spirit (2008)
  • The Tenant (1976)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • Traitor (2008)
  • True Confessions (1981)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
  • Vanilla Sky (2001)
  • Waiting to Exhale (1995)
  • You’ve Got Mail (1998)
  • Young Frankenstein (1974)
