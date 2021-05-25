Everything Leaving Hulu At The End Of May
At the end of every month we say goodbye to a number of programs on Hulu as the service makes room for a new round of movies, series, and specials to debut the next month.
As the month of May comes to an end, here is a list of all of the shows that will leave Hulu next week:
- 28 Weeks Later (2007)
- Almost Famous (2000)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Betrayed (1988)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Bug (1975)
- Cinderfella (1960)
- Dances With Wolves (1990)
- Dolphin Tale (2011)
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- Fascination (2005)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
- Judge Dredd (1995)
- Just Married (2003)
- Life Of Crime (2014)
- Malcolm X (1992)
- Midnight Heat (1996)
- One Fine Day (1996)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Phase IV (1974)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- Sahara (1984)
- Shattered (1991)
- So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
- Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
- Soul Surfer (2011)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- The 13th Warrior (1999)
- The Bellboy (1960)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Ghost Writer (2010)
- The Gift (2000)
- The Great Debaters (2007)
- The Last Face (2017)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
- The Patsy (1964)
- The Program (1993)
- The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
- The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
- The Spirit (2008)
- The Tenant (1976)
- The Terminal (2004)
- Traitor (2008)
- True Confessions (1981)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Waiting to Exhale (1995)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)