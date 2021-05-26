Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Trailer Gets Record Amount Views In Its First Day

According to Deadline, the teaser trailer for Marvel’s Eternals was viewed over 77 million times in its first 24 hours. That amount is not just limited to YouTube either, as it includes views across all social media platforms too.

The site notes that makes the trailer the studio’s biggest hit since before the pandemic 14 long months ago. With the film dropping in less than 6 months, it seems like a pretty good indication that fans are more than just a little eager to see it.

The studio’s previous 24 hour record was held by Cruella (71 mil) and WandaVision (53 mil) before that.

The trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier famously scored 125 million views within the first 24 hours after it dropped during this year’s Super Bowl; however that number includes broadcast views. The figure for Eternals is exclusive to the web.

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, Marvel Studios’ Eternals spans thousands of years and features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The film stars Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Lauren Ridloff (Sound of Metal), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong), Salma Hayek (Desperado), Lia McHugh (Into The Dark), Don Lee (Train to Busan), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent).

Source: Deadline

Related