The Disney+ Anthology Series ‘Just Beyond’ Adds 17 Actors To Its Cast

Today, the upcoming Disney+ anthology series Just Beyond added not one, not two, but 17 actors to its cast.

According to Deadline, in addition to the previously announced Mckenna Grace and Lexi Underwood, Christine Ko (Tigertail), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), and Tim Heidecker (Us) are among those joining the cast.

Malcolm Barrett (Timeless), Sally Pressman (Good Girls), Cedric Joe (Space Jam: A New Legacy), Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play ’19), Cyrus Arnold (Zoolander 2), Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows), Jack Gore (Things Hears & Seen), Elisha Henig (Mythic Quest), Rachel Marsh (the upcoming iCarly revival), Jy Prishkulnik (Escala), Megan Scott (Little Fires Everywhere), Izabela Vidovic (Supergirl), and newcomer Logan Gray round out the cast.

Based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling graphic novel series by Boom! Studios, the eight-episodes series will tell stories that push the boundaries of reality. Each episode will follow a different set of characters and story that could revolve around anything from the paranormal to a parallel universe.

Seth Grahamme-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, It, The Lego Batman Movie) will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the series.

Production is expected to begin soon.

Source: Deadline

