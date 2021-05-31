‘Daredevil’ Actress Rumored To Be In Talks For ‘Moon Knight’

As production on Marvel’s Moon Knight begins to ramp up, it’s only natural that more details start to pour in. While the studio finally confirmed Oscar Isaac in the role just last week – and there are already a handful of other actors slated to star – it appears that there might be another potential actor joining the Disney+ series.



According to The Ronin, Dina Shihabi is being considered for an undisclosed role on the show.



The Arab-European actress has previously appeared on Netflix’s Daredevil, Hulu’s Ramy, and most recently Amazon’s Jack Ryan. She also appeared as a part of the main cast for season two of the sci-fi drama Altered Carbon alongside MCU alum Anthony Mackie.



Now, unfortunately the site was unable to confirm if the actress closed the deal, or who she could possibly be playing if the deal closes. For that reason this report should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, talks fall through all the time.



Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.



The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.



Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



