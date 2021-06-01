‘Cruella’ Reportedly Draws $20 Million From Disney+ Premier Access

Disney’s Cruella grossed $27 million at the domestic box office over the Memorial Day weekend. The number may seem low, but of course there is a couple factors. First, theaters are still slowly opening throughout the country and they are not filling theaters to capacity. Secondly, the film was also released on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Disney+ does not share their streaming numbers with the public. However, according to Samba TV, Cruella drew 686,000 U.S. households over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. The film estimated to have made $20.57 million on the streamer. Samba TV reports that Cruella drew 83,000 in UK households where it’s available on Disney+ for an extra $2.3 million. Cruella also did 15,000 in Germany Samba TV households, and 9,000 in Australia with viewership peaking Sunday.

This would mean Cruella has made $47 million domestically and adding the international total of $16.1 million in 29 international territories, making that a worldwide total of $65 million. Cruella will open in China on June 6.

Samba TV only measures viewership (of at least 5 minutes) in SmartTV terrestrial TVs with a panel size of 3 million U.S. households. Even though the numbers don’t tell the entire story of Cruella‘s total number of viewers, including mobile and online, Samba TV is one of the few metrics firms out there monitoring streaming viewership, and in a world where Disney+ and sister Hulu aren’t reporting official numbers. As long as the studios don’t report, we’ll keep reporting these Samba TV numbers.

Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry as Cruella’s classic henchmen Jasper and Horace, Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands), Mark Strong (Shazam!), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Anita.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns), and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Cruella is in theaters now, and is also available on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee of $29.99.

