Tickets for the World Premiere of ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Are Now On Sale!

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He’s got the dreams. He’s got the style. He’s got the moves to make you smile.

Inspired by a true story and based upon the musical of the same name, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tells the story of Jamie, a teenager who has big dreams of becoming a drag queen. The musical opened in London’s West End back in 2017 and continues to play to this day. It’s been such a smash hit that it was recorded live in 2018, and the film adaptation was quickly greenlit.

Lauren Patel will make her film debut as Pritti Pasha, Jamie’s supportive best friend in the film.

Finally, after months of delays due to COVID-19, the film adaptation will debut on Amazon Prime on September 17th 2021. But lucky fans in the United States have a chance to not only seeing the film early but attend its global premiere!

READ: ‘Love, Victor’ Season Two Debuts This June on Hulu

As part of San Francisco Pride, Oracle Park will be hosting outdoor screenings of In the Heights on June 11th and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on June 12th.

Tickets for both movies can be purchased here.

The film stars Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant as Loco Chanelle. John McCrea, the original Jamie, who recently appeared in Cruella, will cameo.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is co-produced 20th Century Studios and will be distributed by Amazon. Disney will distribute the film in China, though it’s unclear how the film will be released due to its strict LGBTQ+ censorship laws.

Related