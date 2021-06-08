‘Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall’ Coming to Disney+ in July

It looks like we another stage show will be joining Disney+ next month!

According to What’s On Stage, a Disney concert filmed at the Royal Albert Hall will be hitting Disney+ on July 2. At this point, it is unknown which Disney+ regions will be adding this concert.

Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall, filmed in 2016, was a concert celebrating Disney’s musical theatre endeavors on Broadway. The cast included many Disney Broadway staples including Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan). Songs across the Disney catalog were performed, with special emphasis on those written during the Disney Renaissance era of Walt Disney Animation.

Songs from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and many more are included.

Special guests include the West End cast of Aladdin and Alan Menken himself.

