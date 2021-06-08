New ‘Avatar 2’ Concept Art Surfaces

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885988bd) Sam Worthington Avatar - 2009 Director: James Cameron Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation USA Scene Still

Today was World Oceans Day. To commemorate the occasion Academy Award winning producer Jon Landau took to Twitter to share some brand new concept art for the first of many upcoming Avatar sequels.

In celebration of World Oceans Day, here is a piece of concept art from the Avatar sequels. I look forward to sharing the oceans of Pandora with the world. pic.twitter.com/xGyAkR2tZt — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) June 8, 2021

As you can see – and if it weren’t obvious enough by the context of Landau’s tweet – the ocean(s) of Pandora will most certainly play a big role in the highly anticipated sequel. Judging by this single image, it looks as if the planet’s underwater ecosystem is just as beautiful as its surface. We can’t wait to see it firsthand.

An event literally 13 years in the making, Avatar 2 will once again be directed by James Cameron and feature the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald in their original roles. Meanwhile Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones join the franchise as brand new characters. Sigourney Weaver will also return; however, she’ll be playing a total different character this time around.

After years of being pushed back, the film is (still tentatively) slated to be released on December 16, 2022, with three subsequent sequels scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028 respectively.

Source: Jon Landau

