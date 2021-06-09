Loki and The TVA Arrive at Avengers Campus

Last night, the debut of Marvel Studios’ newest Disney+ series Loki premiered. To celebrate the new series Loki and the TVA has arrived at the Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus, which it opened to the public last week. The Disney Parks shared the first look on their official TikTok channel. Now I do not have TikTok, but thankfully our friends at Mouse Info do and they shared the images which can be seen down below.

Mischevious scamp! LOKI arrives in AVENGERS CAMPUS with new TVA uniform following #DisneyPlus debut https://t.co/pduuj9H4fD pic.twitter.com/gWW2uEde7z — MouseInfo (@MouseInfo) June 9, 2021

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki finds himself in some hot water with the TVA (Time Variant Authority), but they find out that they may need more him more than they ever imagined.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson (Cars), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), and Richard E. Grant (The Rise of Skywalker). Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is head writer. Episode one is now streaming on Disney+.

