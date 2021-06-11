Elizabeth Olsen Says ‘WandaVision’ Season 2 Isn’t Happening

Earlier this week, Elizabeth Olsen and Kaley Cuoco sat down to interview one another as a part of Variety’s Actor on Actor series. While the entire interview was fantastic (you can check it out here), there was one moment that most Marvel fans will not be so happy to hear about.

For the most part, both actresses praised each other’s work on WandaVision and The Flight Attendant respectively. After Olsen asked Cuoco about production on The Flight Attendant‘s second season, Cuoco redirected the question to her. It was at that point that Olsen told her there wouldn’t be one.

“It’s definitely a limited series,” she said. Cuoco did seem optimistic though, saying that her show was supposed to be a limited series too before it got renewed.

Olsen then rephrased her answer and said, “I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no.”

Even though Olsen’s comments seem definitive, nothing is really ever confirmed unless it comes out of Feige’s mouth. Seeing as how the Multiverse is about to be split wide open, anything is always possible. The journey Paul Bettany’s Vision has taken is proof.

From the beginning, we knew that WandaVision was a limited series, or rather that Loki and What If? would be the only Marvel/Disney+ shows with multiple seasons. However, given the critical and commercial acclaim that the series received – as well as its ability to trend weekly – it would have made sense to renew the show.

Considering that Olsen is busy with other projects – like Cuoco, she also has a series in the works at HBO Max – and aside from her involvement in Doctor Strange 2, we don’t really know what the future holds for Wanda.

Now, if there never is a season 2…well, we all remember what Vision said…

Source: Variety

