Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” Documentary To Debut on Disney+ this Fall

The long awaited Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back will debut on Disney+ over Thanksgiving weekend later this year. The six hour film will be presented in three two-hour episodes, one episode per day, on November 25th, 26th, an 27th, 2021.

Lord of the Rings Director, Peter Jackson, has been working on this film for years and it has garnered a lot of buzz in recent months. The film features never-before-seen footage of the iconic band (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr) as they write and rehearse 14 new songs and plan their first live show in over two years. The footage was captured by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and shows a different side of The Beatles.

Originally planned to be released in theaters this August, the project was moved to DIsney+. While I am sure there will be a plenty of opinions about this decision, I think it is safe to say that a film that is six hours long will be received much better on streaming than in a theater.

Executive Chairman for The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, tweeted the announcement this morning:

Related