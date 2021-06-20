Disneyland’s Rise of the Resistance Sets New Record, Hits Boarding Group 330

We were the first to report that Disneyland’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Galaxy’s Edge hit an all-time high boarding group of 330 on June 19th. We were exiting the ride last night and caught the cast member holding the sign above.

This marks the first time that Disneyland’s version has broken 300 boarding groups. The ride was running very smooth with only two breakdowns that lasted roughly 30 mins each. A far cry from the when the ride opened in early 2020 and boarding group 90 was considered a great day.

On the other side of the country, the exact same ride is struggling in terms of efficiency compared to its west coast twin. Rise of the Resistance in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World has yet to hit boarding group 200 since it opened nearly a month before Disneyland’s version.

A cast member in Disneyland told me that they worked out a number of the bugs during Disneyland’s extended closure due to the pandemic. It was hard to tell if they were being humorous or not, but the results speak for themselves.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the greatest theme park attraction that has ever been built, so the more guests who get to experience this triumph in design and engineering the better.

