Scarlett Johansson to Produce and Star in Disney’s New ‘Tower Of Terror’ Film

Scarlett Johansson is about to take her career to a brand new level…literally.According to Collider, the Academy Award-nominated actress will produce and star in a new Tower of Terror film for Disney.

Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) is penning the script. Although details are currently under wraps, the film will be based on the famous and widely popular Walt Disney World attraction of the same name.

Read: Rachel Zegler to Play Snow White in Disney’s Live-Action Film

Disney previously tried its hand at a film about the ride in 1997 with the titular made-for-TV movie. Steve Gutenberg and Kirsten Dunder starred. Back in 2015, Disney tried launching a Tower of Terror movie with John August (Corpse Bride) writing the script, and Jim Whitaker (Peter Pan and Wendy) producing, but the project ultimately was shelved.

Following the massive success of the Pirate of the Caribbean franchise, and with the ongoing buzz surrounding the upcoming Jungle Cruise, it’s understandable why the company would want to continue exploring the “lore” of its theme park attractions in future films. Disney also has a Haunted Mansion reboot in the works from Dear White People director Justin Simien.

With Black Widow finally making its way to audiences in a little over two weeks, and no other projects in development at Disney, this film will extend Johansson’s relationship with the company and likely open even more doors for her to create even more content at the company in the future.

Related