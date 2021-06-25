Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Construction Pushes Forward at The Disneyland Resort

Today, new video has surfaced showing construction crews begin the demolition process of Toontown’s Five & Dime and Gag Factory. This is all in preparation for the Disneyland Resort’s version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The video comes courtesy of @Catandaguin on Twitter, who says it is heartbreaking to see. A lot of families have visited the area over the years, so it is understandable to feel loss for something so memorable to a person.

We saw it yesterday too, so heartbreaking honestly😔 pic.twitter.com/Rsf7isPRJd — ᵃ ˢᵐᵃˡˡ ᵐᵉᵒʷ // Pale Blue 💙🥶 (@Catandaguin) June 24, 2021

In the upcoming Disneyland version, a new building will be constructed for the ride in Mickey’s Toontown called the El CapiTOON Theater, which is a pun on the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood which in turn is owned by Disney The queue for this version will featured a special exhibit put together by the fictional Toontown Hysterical Society, showcasing costumes and props from the toon world.

Concept art for the queue in the upcoming Disneyland version

This first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction at Disneyland park will put you inside the wacky and unpredictable world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short where anything can happen! Once you step into the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer. Then, one magical moment after the next leads you to a zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns.

With an original story and lovable theme song, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses state-of-the-art technologies and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible and immersive multi-dimensional experience.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will ride its way into Toontown in 2023!

