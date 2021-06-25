Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Construction Pushes Forward at The Disneyland Resort

1 min ago Skyler Shuler

Today, new video has surfaced showing construction crews begin the demolition process of Toontown’s Five & Dime and Gag Factory. This is all in preparation for the Disneyland Resort’s version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The video comes courtesy of @Catandaguin on Twitter, who says it is heartbreaking to see. A lot of families have visited the area over the years, so it is understandable to feel loss for something so memorable to a person.

In the upcoming Disneyland version, a new building will be constructed for the ride in Mickey’s Toontown called the El CapiTOON Theater, which is a pun on the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood which in turn is owned by Disney The queue for this version will featured a special exhibit put together by the fictional Toontown Hysterical Society, showcasing costumes and props from the toon world.

Read: Huge Changes to the Disneyland Resort this Week, Here is your Complete Guide

Concept art for the queue in the upcoming Disneyland version

This first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction at Disneyland park will put you inside the wacky and unpredictable world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short where anything can happen! Once you step into the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer. Then, one magical moment after the next leads you to a zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns. 

With an original story and lovable theme song, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway uses state-of-the-art technologies and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible and immersive multi-dimensional experience.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will ride its way into Toontown in 2023!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

PHOTOS: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Gets An Incredibles Re-Theme Ahead Of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

24 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Report: What’s Going on With Avengers Campus’ E-Ticket Avengers Attraction

2 days ago Skyler Shuler

Disneyland Avengers Campus: Overall Land Review, Background, and Tips to Navigate

4 days ago Sean Nyberg

Disneyland’s Rise of the Resistance Sets New Record, Hits Boarding Group 330

5 days ago Sean Nyberg

Huge Changes to the Disneyland Resort this Week, Here is your Complete Guide

1 week ago Sean Nyberg

The ‘Authentically Disney and Distinctly Chinese’ Shanghai Disney Resort Turns 5 Years Old Today

1 week ago Sean Nyberg

Leave a Reply