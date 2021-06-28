‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ To Begin Filming In November

As the world continues to recover post-COVID, so too does the movie industry. Not only is it evident with the steadily increasing box office numbers, but the numerous films and shows entering production.

While Disney has already completed production on a bunch of upcoming projects (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Book of Boba Fett) and slowly begun production on some new ones (Ms. Marvel, The Little Mermaid), as you can imagine there are still plenty more in the pipeline.

One such project is the highly anticipated second sequel in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This week, while promoting his new film The Tomorrow War on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Chris Pratt told Kimmel that he expects the film to begin production in November of this year.

“We will be shooting that at the end of this year, beginning of next year…so like November to maybe April,” Pratt said. You can see the entire moment below.

Unfortunately, that was the only tidbit of information Pratt could disclose, even as Kimmel pried.

“Do you know anything about it, yet?” Kimmel asked. To which Pratt replied coyly, “I know everything…”

The two then briefly spoke about how the script’s been written for a few years now and how everyone excited to finally get together to make it.

With such an A-list cast, almost everyone has dipped their toes in something new since the last film came out in 2017. As Pratt also mentions in his interview with Kimmel, he’s currently shooting a TV series in California. Zoë Saldaña, on the other hand has been busy working on the next series of Avatar films. Still coming off of the buzz from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Dave Bautista has found success as a great character actor and is currently shooting the second film in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out trilogy.

Karen Gillan has since starred in the Jumanji sequels, while also finding time to direct her first feature film. While Bradley Cooper has been out of the limelight since 2018’s A Star Is Born, he’s got two films coming out later this year: Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Soggy Bottom. And Vin Diesel is gearing up to make the final two installments in The Fast and the Furious Saga.

While the Guardians will appear again in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder – and in a Christmas special next December – we won’t see them headline their own film again until May 5, 2023. That is when the third film is slated to come out. James Gunn will return to direct.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Related