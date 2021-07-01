Disney CEO Bob Chapek Among Newest Invitees To The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Disney CEO Bob Chapek was among the 395 new members invited into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy announced the newly invited members earlier today, which included actors, directors, cinematographers, and other artists, along with executives, within the film industry.

This years invitees also included a number of persons who have worked recently on Disney films, including musician Jon Batiste, who co-wrote the music and score for Disney Pixar’s Soul, Dana Murray who co-produced Soul, Madeline Sharafian who wrote and directed the Disney animated short Burrow, Will McCormack who worked on the initial script for Toy Story 4, Coya Elliot who is a supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound, Lance Baetkey, Scott Edelstein, Shannon Justin, who all worked on visual effects for Marvel Studios, and Michael Kennedy, Ben Jones, and Santiago Colomo Martinez who worked on Disney’s live action remakes, and, finally, Chia-Chi Hu who worked on visual effects for Soul and Incredibles 2.

Read: Everything Coming to Disney+ in July 2021

Along with Mr. Chapek and a group of a talented artists with ties to the Walt Disney Company, a number of well known actors were also invited into the Academy this year, including, Leslie Odom Jr, Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson, Laverne Cox, Andra Day, Nathan Lane, and Clea DuVall.

Bob Chapek follows in his predecessors footsteps, as former Disney CEO, and current Disney Executive Chairman, Bob Iger, was invited to join the Academy in 2012.

Related