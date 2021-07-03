‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland Teases Sequel

Thanks to Avengers: Endgame, we know the fate of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. However, in less than a week we will get to see the character once more. Early reviews for the movie, including our own, let us know we are in for a real treat. Though, this will be the last time we Scarlet Johansson as the character, director Cate Shortland has teased the potential for a sequel.

While speaking with Radio Times, Shortland hinted that the Black Widow franchise could continue with a sequel revolved around a different character.

I think following a different character, yes. I think Scarlett is really happy that she’s leaving the party, you know, and she’s not the last to leave,” she added. “She decided she wanted to go. And I don’t think she would want to come back at the moment. Cate Shortland

During a red carpet event for the film on Thursday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said he hopes to work with Shortland again, but didn’t confirm that anything was happening. Shortland told Radio Times that she would come back if given the opportunity. “I would do it again, yes.”

We at The DisInsider have already seen Black Widow, so we won’t give away our guesses on who could take over the Black Widow role and/or franchise.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Joining Johansson in the new feature film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

The action-packed spy thriller launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

