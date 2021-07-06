Hulu/Disney+ Aquire Samara Weaving Film ‘The Valet’

Lionsgate’s English-language remake of Francis Veber’s French feature hit The Valet has been acquire Disney. The film, which is set to debut in 2022, will be released exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ Star internationally.

Directed by Richard Wong (Come As You Are), The Valet stars Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not), Eugenio Derbez (Overboard), and Max Greenfield (New Girl). The romantic comedy follows Olivia (Weaving), a movie star who enlists Antonio (Derbez) – a parking valet – to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man (Greenfield). As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

Read: Everything New Coming To Hulu In July 2021

Betsy Brandt, Marisol Nichols, Noemi Gonzalez, Carmen Salinas, Ravi Patel, Tiana Okoye, Diany Rodriguez, Armando Hernández, Carlos Santos, Amaury Nolasco, John Pirucello and Alex Fernandez also star. Additionally, in a previously unannounced supporting role, Reggaeton superstar Lunay is set to make his film acting debut.

Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, who wrote Derbez’s $95M WW-grossing Overboard remake that also starred Eva Longoria and Anna Faris, also penned the remake of The Valet. Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell produce through their 3Pas Studios banner.

The Valet is just latest film in Hulu’s quickly growing list of original films. The Disney-owned streamer has released films such as Palm Springs, Boss Level, Bad Hair, Happiest Season, Plan B, Run, Big Time Adolescence, False Positive, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Related