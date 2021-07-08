Plot Details, Returning Characters Revealed For Lucasfilm’s ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

Since it was announced, The Book of Boba Fett has been mostly a mystery. Granted we know when it’s dropping on Disney+, we know that it’s completed filming, and we know who it’ll revolve around, but other than that fan really haven’t been given an idea of what to expect…until now.

According to FandomWire, sources close to Lucasfilm have indicated that the titular fan-favorite bounty hunter will have some familiar company in the series. More specifically, the series will see the return on both The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda themselves a.k.a Din Djarin and Grogu. It’s not surprising to hear that the beloved tag team duo will appear considering that, even with his right hand “man” Fennec Shand, Fett’s circle of “friends” is relatively small.

The site goes on to say that both Pedro Pascal and the puppet placeholder for Grogu were spotted on set during the series’ production.

While it’s not entirely clear just how big of a role they will play in the series, chances are that they won’t appear in every episode because it is Boba Fett’s show after all. FandomWire also says that the series will provide some further insight as to what happed to Grogu after last season’s finale of The Mandalorian.

Does this open the door for more characters from The Mandalorian’s corner of the Star Wars universe (such as Greef Karga and Mayfield) to appear? Sure, but with so much more of the galaxy far, far away left to explore it seems more likley that Boba Fett will meet plenty of new friends and foes along the way.

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to be released this December only on Disney+.

Source: FandomWire

