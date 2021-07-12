Halle Bailey Shares a New Look of Her as Ariel as Filming Wraps on ‘The Little Mermaid’

Yesterday, Disney wrapped production on their live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Today, Halle Bailey has shared a brand new image of her as the iconic Disney princess, Ariel. This is by far the best look of the character since production started earlier this year.

and just like that..that’s a wrap after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it… feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..

Filming began at Pinewood Studios in London with the cast and crew following strict health and safety protocols. Filming then shifted to Sardinia last month, where we would ultimately get our first look at stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Eric. Additional filming took place throughout Europe.

The film will now move into an extensive post-production process, which I hear has already begun, with the VFX process starting months ago. The hope is to have the film ready for a blockbuster 2022 release; though, Disney has yet to officially confirm a release date as of today. Until then, we must wait for our official first look, a brief teaser, and a possible poster later this year.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Into The Woods), The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto). The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, and Javier Bardem (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as King Triton. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jessica Alexander, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

