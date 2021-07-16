Jonathan Majors Had More Than One Role In Marvel’s ‘Loki’…

***MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN MARVEL’S LOKI, PROCEED WITH CAUTION.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+ went out with quite a literal bang this past Wednesday. While it cracked the Multiverse wide open, that arguably wasn’t even the best part.

From the very beginning, the series pointed straight towards the inevitable arrival of Kang the Conquerer. After all the Mephisto hype that plagued WandaVision though, it seemed unlikely that the character would appear. Alas, he did.

After previously being cast in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel, Quantumania, Jonathan Majors subverted everyone’s expectations by debuting on the show first. Even though, he’s referred to (and credited) as He Who Remains, we all know who he is. However, even though he raised the bar for MCU villains significantly and his character ultimately bit the dust, that surprisingly wasn’t the only character Majors played in the series.

In a recent interview with EW, director Kate Herron revealed that the Emmy-nominated actor also voiced not one, but all three of the show’s Time Keepers. She said, “Something that was really fun for me was we hadn’t, for example, cast the voice of the Time Keepers yet, because you know Wizard of Oz was an obvious reference of ours. I was like, ‘Oh, let’s get Jonathan to do it, because he’s an amazing character actor.”

So in case you thought Tom Hiddleston played the most characters on the show (he played President Loki too), Majors has him beat.

Herron went on to say that, “[They] sent him the art of all the characters and it was really fun [because] he was sending us all of these different voices he could do for each character, which was great.”

If you still don’t believe Majors voiced the Time Keepers, if you listen carefully at the end of Episode 4, the very last one to be beheaded can be heard saying “See you soon,” to Loki and Sylvie. It’s a subtle line, but is also acts as excellent foreshadowing because those are the very last words He Who Remains utters to Sylvie before she slays him.

Don’t worry though. Even though by the end of the series all of his characters die, the stage has been set for numerous variations of him to try and take his place. Does this mean Majors could very well end up playing more characters than every other actor in the MCU? Only time will tell.

Source: EW

