‘Hawkeye’, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Both Confirmed To Come Out By The End Of 2021

With What If?, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home still to come this year, Marvel fans have no reason to complain. But what if we told you that there was even more content to look forward to though?

According to a recent interview with Variety, Marvel’s Executive VP of Film Production Victoria Alonso has confirmed that both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are indeed coming out before the end of the year.

Now, while she didn’t get into any specifics, it’s safe to assume that whichever series is planned to come out next will drop immediately after What If?, similar to the way that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped two weeks after the finale of WandaVision.

Even though it was previously announced that Hawkeye would drop on Disney+ in fall of 2021, all of the delays due to the pandemic coupled with the lack of post-production updates cast its future in doubt.

What’s totally surprising is the announcement that Ms. Marvel will drop this year. While some speculated it would drop towards the very end of the year, it seemed unlikely due to the studio’s slate being so full.

Because the company didn’t release anything between July 2019 and January 2021, it’s possible that Marvel is just trying to make up for lost time. Whatever the case may be, I think we can all agree this is a perfect time to be a fanboy.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (and Black Widow), Hawkeye will follow Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye, as he meets and trains a young new archer named Kate Bishop (Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld) to take over his mantle and what it means to be a hero.

Conversely, Ms. Marvel will revolve around 16-year-old Pakistani-American and New Jersey native Kamala Khan. The series will chronicle her origin and journey to becoming the MCU’s first Ms. Marvel.

Source: Variety

Related