Marvel Developing Its Own Animation Branch For Projects Beyond ‘What If?’

With the release of Black Widow and the finale of Loki happening almost simultaneously, Marvel fans now have to wait quite a while for the next piece of canonical content. That is, of course, the multiversally-set What If?

Now, what makes What If? so notably different from every other previous project set in the MCU though is that it’s entirely animated. While we now know it will not be the studio’s only animated series, it appears that plans are underway to create a brand new branch at Marvel dedicated entirely to future animated outings.

In a new interview with Variety, Executive VP of Film Production At Marvel Victoria Alonso says, “We’re going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well.”

She added, “We’re super excited about animation, which is my first love.” For those who don’t know, Alonso was a visual effects producer on the original Shrek film.

Considering just how much more you can do with animation, as we’re sure to see in just a few weeks, this news isn’t surprising. It’s exciting. The real question is whether or not a feature length animated film is in the cards further down the road. We’ll just have to see.

Marvel’s What If? premieres on Disney+ on August 11th.

Source: Variety

