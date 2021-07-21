20th Century Studios’ Hulu Comedy ‘Vacation Friends’ Debuts First Trailer

(L-R): Yvonne Orji as Emily, Meredith Hagner as Kyla, Lil Rel Howery as Marcus and John Cena as Ron in 20th Century Studios’ VACATION FRIENDS, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The trailer and poster have arrived for 20th Century Studios’ Vacation Friends, debuting August 27 streaming globally as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and a Star Original on Star on Disney+ in select international markets.

Read: First Trailer and Poster For 20th Century Studios’ ‘The Last Duel’ Debuts

The film stars John Cena (F9, The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Yvonne Orji (Insecure, Night School), Meredith Hagner (Search Party, Palm Springs), Robert Wisdom (The Alienist, Ballers), Andrew Bachelor (The Babysitter, Holidate) and Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf, Madea’s Family Reunion). Vacation Friends is 20th Century Studios’ first film to have a global release on the Hulu and Disney+ streaming platforms.

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Directed by Clay Tarver (Silicon Valley), Vacation Friends was written by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen and Clay Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. The producers are Todd Garner (Tag, Playing with Fire) and Timothy M. Bourne (Love, Simon, The Hate U Give), with Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as executive producers.

The film will also be available in Latin America as part of the new Star+ direct-to-consumer service launching on August 31st in the region.

Related