Emma Stone Weighing Legal Options Following ScarJo Suit Against Disney

Following yesterday’s news that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against Disney, it appears that another actress with ties to the company is also pondering legal action.

According to former Hollywood Reporter Editor Matt Belloni, Emma Stone might (literally) follow suit and sue Disney too for their decision to simultaneously release Cruella in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access.

In his exclusive newsletter titled What I’m Hearing…, Belloni writes,“Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options.” He also hinted that Emily Blunt is expected to speak out about the issue following this weekend’s release of Jungle Cruise.

In regards to the situation as a whole, Belloni noted that Disney has garnered a reputation for being “notoriously difficult to deal with,” and added that while many have wanted to stand up and say something about some of the company’s practices for years, Johansson was the first person with the courage to do it.

In case you missed it, Disney was quick to respond to Johansson’s suit. They released a brief statement yesterday which read:

“There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

Seemingly blaming the pandemic for its need to release Black Widow on Disney+, the company called Johansson’s suit a “callous disregard” for pandemic’s ongoing effects. However, the fact that Disney chose to release its films theatrically despite an ongoing health crisis might also be perceived as a “callous disregard” for the safety of its fans depending on how you view the situation.

Johansson has yet to respond to this statement. Stone has yet to release an official statement on her position either.

Source: Matt Belloni

