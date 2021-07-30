Report: The Walt Disney Company to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for all U. S. Employees

With the recent announcement that Broadway theatres are requiring performers (and patrons) to be vaccinated, The Walt Disney Company is seemingly following in their footsteps, along with other major entertainment corporations like Netflix.

According to a new statement by the company, Disney will now be “requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.” Though this just means U.S. employees at present, the company is “currently developing plans and protocols for its employees outside of the U.S.” This includes cast members at the parks, hotels, studio lots, and all of the other numerous locals where Disney employees can be found.

Those that are currently employed by The Walt Disney Company will have 60 days (until Sept. 28) to adhere to these new job requirements. Employees will also need to present proof of vaccination to return to in-person work.

Though these requirements are fairly rigid, some exceptions, including medical and religious, will be made by the company. Daily negative COVID-19 tests will not be an alternative option to these new protocols. Disney is currently in discussion with unions and new hires will also be required to be fully vaccinated before joining the company.

In their statement Disney noted that the decision was made “based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals”

