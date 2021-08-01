First Reactions For Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Drop Online

While the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, What If…?, won’t hit Disney+ until Wednesday August 11th, early reactions dropped online this morning. And they are all positive!

Don’t believe us? Check out the best ones from some of our fellow journalists and colleagues from the industry down below:

Saw first 3 episodes of #whatif . Loved the comic so I’m obviously primed to enjoy the series and it delivers. 2nd episode is T’Challa as Star-Lord and it’s a great episode that features @chadwickboseman’s voice and cool surprises. 3rd episode is a better mystery than some movies pic.twitter.com/l0SX2xEY86 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 1, 2021

I got to see the first three episodes of #WhatIf. This is probably the most "made for TV" concept of the #Marvel #DisneyPlus shows so far. The animation is pretty good, but it's a style that takes a minute to settle into. Nice, brisk, 30 minute episodes. pic.twitter.com/FUTxBhvEyB — K⁤­ａ​‌‌i​‍­ｔ​‍­l‍⁡y​⁠⁠n​‌‌ ​‍⁣Βоｏｔｈ🎆🏖🎇☀️ (@katiesmovies) August 1, 2021

After 3 episodes, Marvel’s What If…? has potential to be their best D+ show yet. Yes, it’s funny and exciting but the way each twist snowballs in hugely surprising ways kept me guessing and engaged too. Ep 2 in particular (with T’Challa) is one of my fave Marvel things in years. pic.twitter.com/KC66EnIQty — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 1, 2021

Got to watch the first 3 episodes of #WhatIf and it is incredible!



Each story for each episode is fantastic and bolstered by a strong voice cast and splendid animation.



I couldn’t be more happy with how this series has turned out, one of the best animated TV shows this year. pic.twitter.com/mIbdoK78lD — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) August 1, 2021

Marvel throws us head first into the MULTIVERSE with What If…? & it's INCREDIBLE! There's STUNNING animation & SHOCKING twists! One choice can change EVERYTHING & the possibilities are ENDLESS! If the first 3 episodes are any indication, this show is gonna be WILD! #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/5MX4MH46mN — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) August 1, 2021

on that note…@MarvelStudios's @whatifofficial is a fun and visually spectacular ride from beginning to end. the first three episodes blew my expectations away, and i found myself both laughing and gasping throughout at the unexpected twists and turns. #WhatIf — Pamela Gores – TheDirect.com ✒️ (@pamelagores) August 1, 2021

Early review for Marvel’s #WhatIf —



It’s fun! #WhatIf does a great job of giving us alternate reality stories while offering nods and winks to the original tales. The first three episodes work were really fun. Each had a different genre, too. pic.twitter.com/LwUWwo9cr8 — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) August 1, 2021

#WhatIf is… fine? Has tons of fun ideas on what these familiar stories could be. Has crazy easter eggs that will send fans into a frenzy. Animation feels stiff at times but really comes to life when the action ramps up. What really makes me scratch my head is the voice work.. pic.twitter.com/elAvKywU1O — Charles Villanueva (@cfsvillanueva) August 1, 2021

Marvel’s #WhatIf is a whip-smart and refreshing twist on the narratives we know and it commits. Each deftly crafted episode manages to be the perfect length but leaves you wanting more. The look, feel, and tone are all spot on. Great for adults, kids, die-hard and casual fans. pic.twitter.com/9AOKAdB7HA — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) August 1, 2021

If any of these glowing reactions are any indication of how great the show truly is, then fans are in a for a real treat.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher. What If…? also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa one last time via voice work before his sudden passing last summer.

Related