Dave Bautista Reveals He’s Not Voicing Drax In Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

Nearly two years ago, shortly after What If…? was announced, Kevin Feige famously said that, “almost the entire cast of the MCU will be lending their voices to the series.”

While news is still pouring in about who will and won’t be reprising their roles in the show, one actor made it clear today that not only would he not be appearing but that he wasn’t even asked. That actor was none other than Dave Bautista.

Oddly enough, he revealed this information on Twitter in response to one fan’s question about his lack of involvement on the show. You can see the full interaction down below.

Let’s start with I was never asked. https://t.co/HwrnMrEajh — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 2, 2021

Bautista didn’t elaborate much afterwards though.

In case the photo from the tweet couldn’t make it any more obvious, Drax does make an appearance in the show so it is admittedly odd that neither Disney or Marvel wouldn’t reach out to ask. Both companies have yet to respond to his claim either.

Could it be because the iteration of his character on the show requires a totally different voice altogether? We’ll just have to wait until the series drops to find out.

What If…? is slated to be released on Disney+ a little over a week from today on August 11, 2021.

The full confirmed voice cast (so far) is as follows: Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Taika Waititi (Korg), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Michael Rooker (Yondu), and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

What If…? also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa one last time via voice work before his sudden passing last summer.

Source: Dave Bautista

Related