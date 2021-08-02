Dylan O’Brien Joins Seachlights ‘Not Okay’

Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner franchise has joined the new satire from Searchlight and Makeready titled Not Okay. Indie darling Quinn Shephard (Blame), who wrote the script, will also direct.

O’Brien joins the previously announced Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap). Rounding out the ensemble cast is Mia Isaac (Don’t Make Me Go), Embeth Davidtz (Old, The Morning Show) and Nadia Alexander (Seven Seconds, Servant). Actors Tia Dionne Hodge (The Land of Steady Habits), Negin Farsad (High Maintenance), Karan Soni (Deadpool) and newcomer Dash Perry will also star.

Read: Aubrey Plaza to Star in Hulu’s ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Pilot

The film will reportedly revolve around a young woman, played by Deutch, who fakes a trip to Paris for attention. However, when a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her lie attracts too much attention.

Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi’s Makeready are producing the film, which will premiere exclusively on Disney’s DTC platforms (Hulu in the U.S., and globally on Star). Production is currently underway in New York City.

Variety was first to report on O’Briens involvement.

Related