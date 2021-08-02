First Look at Ms. Marvel Reveals New Power Set

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Get ready for your first official look at Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel!

We are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the release date of one of Marvel’s most anticipated series – Ms. Marvel. But while we continue to wait, today, we got an unexpected first look at Iman Vellani in costume as Kamala Khan!

For those who are unfamiliar, Kamala Khan is a teenage Pakastani-American Inhuman who was introduced in Captain Marvel #14 in 2013, before making her independant debut as Ms. Marvel in 2014.

Khan is famously the first Muslim character to headline her own comic book series, which is among some of the most popular today.

Our first official look at Kamala Khan comes in the form of the image of a cardboard cutout that is to be released closer the time of the series release.

As you can see in the image above, Khan’s MCU appearance is one of the most comic-accurate depictions of a character we’ve had thus far. But that’s not the only interesting thing…

Kamala is famous for her unique powers to “embiggen” whereby she stretches and enlarges parts of her body, typically her arms and hands. But earler this year, rumours were reported by multiple sources that Kamala may take on a new power-set in which she can create weapon constructs using the braclet on her arm.

Some sources have stated that this new “construct” power will completly replace her embiggening powers, while others have stated that she will still be able to embiggen.

Ms. Marvel showing off her Embiggening skills.

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to debut on Disney+ later this year. Iman Vellani will also be reprising her role in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels alongside star Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

