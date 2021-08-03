Batu Sener to Score Disney+ ‘Ice Age’ Spin-Off ‘Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild’

Batu Sener (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ferdinand), who has worked on music for some major projects is currently scoring his first feature as a composer, the Disney+ Ice Age spin-off Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild. Sener confirmed the news in the bio of her official website.

Working on some of the biggest animation, action, and sci-fi projects in Hollywood. Sener’s been working alongside Oscar-nominated composer John Powell and his music can be heard in Warner Bros.’ Pan and Universal Pictures’ latest installment of the action-thriller series, Jason Bourne, animated feature Ferdinand, Disney/Lucas Film’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as DreamWorks Animation’s final installment of the How to Train Your Dragon series. Sener’s music has given life to several award-winning short films and numerous television series. His music and arrangements have been featured in live performances (including at the Hollywood Bowl, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg) and records. Sener’s most recent works include a studio album titled Lugano Impressions, a cappella choir single LII Dies Tenebrarum, additional music on 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild.

The new film takes place after the events of Ice Age: Collision Course, the swashbuckling Buck, and the two pranksters Crash and Eddie are forced to go on a new adventure in the Dinosaur World. Simon Pegg will return to voice Buck, with Sean William Scott and Josh Peck back as Crash and Eddie.

The Project is currently in post-production. Sener’s score is being recorded on the Newman Scoring Stage on the Fox lot in Los Angeles this week. The film is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

