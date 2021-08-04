Star Wars Author, Jonathan Rinzler has Sadly Passed Away

Everyone at The Disinsider is saddened to hear about the loss of popular Star Wars author and editor, Jonathan W. Rinzler, who sadly passed away on July 28th from Pancreatic cancer. Rinzler was 58.

A graduate of Parsons School of Design, Rinzler began writing for the Lucas Licensing book division in 2005. Under the name J.W Rinzler, Jonathan wrote The Art of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and The Making of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

He would go on to write 9 Star Wars books including The Star Wars, a comic-book adaptation of George Lucas’ original draft for Star Wars (1974), as well as editing over 20 Star Wars guide books, and writing two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Jonathan Rizler with LucasFilm creator, George Lucas.

Outside of Star Wars, Rinzler also wrote making of books for Indiana Jones, Aliens, Planet of the Apes, and The Shining, just to name a few. He was also the author of All Up, a science-fiction novel which tells an alternate version of historical events from WWII to the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Rinzler is survived by he wife, Genevieve; daughters Judith and Sarah; and grandson, Henry.

The news of Mr. Rinzler’s death was first reported by Berkeleyside. Where they have noted that the Rinzler family has requested that any remembrances in Jonathan’s name be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

