A New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tie-In Provides Some Clarity About The Film’s Setting

This week, a picture book titled Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man’s Very Strange Day! began its pre-sale on Amazon.com.

As the title suggests the book is actually a tie-in for the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, by definition, a novelized tie-in implies that either parts of the story or the entire story are adapted as a means of cross-promotion.

So technically the synopsis for this particular book should (in theory) provide some insight into the film, right?…and it does.

The official synopsis states:

“This delightful, stylized picture book will take Spider-Man and his friends to a whole new location―one packed full of mystery and magic just waiting to be explored.“

While it’s still an oddly vague overview, it raises an important question. Where else could this new location be if not the a brand new timeline within the Multiverse?

This whole time, the subtitle No Way Home has lead many to believe that Peter Parker would be on the run following the events of Far From Home, all the while visitors from other worlds would invade his.

According to the synopsis of this book, it appears that Peter might be the one physically transported himself.

Now, we obviously won’t know for sure until the actual film comes out.

But until then, or until a trailer comes out – at this point, we might not get the trailer to after the movie (haha) – we’ll just have to keep searching for straws to grab at on the web

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man’s Very Strange Day! is available for pre-sale now, but won’t be released until November 2. Perhaps then, we’ll get an even greater insight into what new adventure the film holds.

Barring a delay due to the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17th, 2021.

