EA Will Continue to Invest in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”

But will the adventures of Cal Kestis continue?

Star Wars gamers garnered some good news on August 4, when during an EA financial conference call, the company announced it would remain invested in the Lucasfilm IP “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, live tweeted the conference, and reported:

EA Conference Call:



– Mass Effect Legendary Edition performed well above expectations.



– Will continue to invest in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise



– Battlefield 2042 was the most discussed new game during June. Trailers received 210m views across all channels. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 4, 2021

With the words, “[EA] Will continue to invest in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise,” fans around the planet thanked The Maker.

Then, outlets like GamesRadar predicted a pleasant contingency:

Image: EA

A sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” has been strongly hinted at by publisher EA. Hirun Cryer, GamesRadar.com

Moreover, GameSpot’s Darryn Bonthuys quoted EA CEO and Director Andrew Wilson saying, “Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 was also a moment for new and returning players to jump into that amazing game… We’re continuing to invest in both of these franchises as well as more of our amazing IP.”

An Amazing Way To Explore Star Wars

And kids, in case you haven’t heard, it is an amazing IP.

Back in December 2019, Alex Kane of StarWars.com posted:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is such a treat. An expansive, story-driven experience with lush planets to explore, it’s the sort of game you’ll want to revisit again and again, mastering your saber technique and uncovering the secrets of those lost to the dark side. Whether you’re in it for the post-Order 66 lore or the thematic parallels to Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this is a rich, authentic new story that’s sure to deepen your understanding of the Force, the Empire, and the rest of the galaxy far, far away.

And check out our review.

Now, folks who haven’t yet delved into this corner of the Star Wars story, will have that chance indefinitely. Keep it here on TheDisInsider.com for all the details.

