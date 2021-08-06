Dan Levy to Produce and Star in a New Animated Series ‘Standing By’ at Hulu

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is making the move from Netflix to Hulu. According to Deadline, Levy will star and produce Standing By, a new animated series for the Disney-owned streamer. Ally Pankiw (Schitt’s Creek, Shrill) will write and direct and will be overseen by 20th Television Animation. Levy currently has an overall deal with ABC Signature. (Both ABC Signature and 20th Television Animation are units of Disney Television Studios.)

Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other. Levy will voice Carey, the newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group who had a lonely, isolated life in New York City.

The series joins Hulu’s growing lineup of original adult animated comedies, which is the streamer’s most-watched content. This content includes Solar Opposites, from the team behind Rick and Morty, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, and Crossing Swords. The streamer also has Koala Man, from the Solar Opposites team, and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey in development. Hulu is also home to a library of hit animated shows including Family Guy, American Dad, Rick and Morty, and Bob’s Burgers, and is among the platform’s most-watched programming.

Levy and Pankiw first met when Levy hired Pankiw as a writer on Season 3 of Schitt’s Creek. The final season of the series went on to set multiple records at the 2020 Emmys, including most wins in a single season for a comedy series, with Levy tying the record for most wins by an individual in a single season. He took home four trophies, for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Writing, Directing as well as sharing in the show’s Outstanding Comedy Series win.

