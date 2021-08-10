‘Family Feud’ to Air Special Disney Themed Episode

Get ready for a new Disney episode of the fan-favorite game show!

In conjunction with the new “Family Feud: Disney Edition” board game, Fremantle has announced a special Disney-themed episode of the popular game show Family Feud, which will air on August 16, 2021.

In the upcoming episode, host Steve Harvey will be joined by a variety of Disney characters as two families compete for the chance to win up to $100,000 and a new car. In addition, the winning family will go home with a bonus surprise prize of a five-day, four-night vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida during the 50th-anniversary celebration.

The game show Family Feud has remained on the air since its premiere in 1976. The show sees two families go up against one another as they compete for cash and cars as contestants must answer questions posed to 100 people surveyed.

The new “Family Feud: Disney Edition” board game includes hundreds of new Disney and Pixar-themed survey questions, 150 face-off question cards, 50 fast money cards, a dry erase scoreboard, a Disney Mickey Mouse cardholder, a dry erase marker and instructions. The game will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart.

