‘Bedknobs & Broomsticks’ Stage Musical Teased in New Special Look

We now have our first look at the new adaptation of the classic Disney film!

Bedknobs & Broomsticks, the new musical based on the 1971 film of the same name, will be making its world premiere on August 14 at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle, England. Featuring familiar songs by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, Winnie the Pooh) along with new songs by Neil Bartram (The Story of My Life), the musical is currently scheduled to tour around the UK through May of 2022.

A new first look video, featuring footage from rehearsals, has just debuted across social media platforms. The video includes several members of the main cast singing classic songs such as The Age of Not Believing, Portobello Road, Substitutiary Locomotion, and The Beautiful Briny.

In this production, the role of Eglantine Price (originally played by Angela Lansbury) will be played by Dianne Pilkington. The character of Emelius Browne (originally played by David Tomlinson) will be played by Charles Brunton.

Bedknobs and Brooksticks was originally released in 1971. Helmed by Mary Poppins director Robert Stevenson and a screenplay by Bill Walsh and Don DaGradi, the film was cut down significantly for its release, omitting or shortening several musical numbers. In 1996, the film was restored by archivist Scott MacQueen and many of the films deleted songs and musical numbers were reinstated.

The stage adaptation has been produced in development with Disney Theatrical Productions. Click here to purchase tickets to the UK tour.

