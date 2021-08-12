‘Thor: The Dark World’ Director Speaks On Film’s Backlash; “I Lost the Will to Live as a Director”

Director Alan Taylor got with The Hollywood Reporter and spoke about his Marvel film, Thor: The Dark World. Taylor has helmed many popular TV shows, including Game of Thrones, Mad Men and more. Once offered the project, he wanted to bring more of a “Game of Thrones” vibe to the film, which makes sense due to Thor’s world. “Kevin Feige was always smart about looking at what worked and didn’t in the last iteration and trying to retool from that. So I came in to ‘bring some Game of Thrones to it.’” Alan Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, before Taylor was brought on to the project, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was originally supposed to helm the film. “I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing, It would have looked like it was my fault.” Jenkins said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thor: The Dark World became one of the least popular films according to fans; however, it still made a whopping $644 million worldwide.

Because of the poor ratings, Alan Taylor claims the final cut was not his, like a lot of other directors have claimed. “The version I had started off with had more childlike wonder; there was this imagery of children, which started the whole thing. There was a slightly more magical quality. There was weird stuff going on back on Earth because of the convergence that allowed for some of these magical realism things,“ Taylor said. “And there were major plot differences that were inverted in the cutting room and with additional photography. People who had died were not dead, people who had broken up were back together again. I think I would like my version.“

Finally, shortly after Thor: The Dark World, Taylor helmed Terminator: Genisys, which was another box office flop. Taylor had this to say about both of is films, “I had lost the will to make movies. I lost the will to live as a director. I’m not blaming any person for that. The process was not good for me. So I came out of it having to rediscover the joy of filmmaking.“

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

