Casting Call: D/deaf Indigenous or Latinx Actors For Marvel Series

A casting call has been released for an undisclosed Disney+ series, although The Disinsider believes that it could be for Marvel’s Echo. The casting call is looking to cast two female Deaf Native American or Latinx characters.

Echo is the code name for Maya Lopez, a Deaf Native American superhero with telepathic and superhuman abilities. She will make her live-action debut in the upcoming Hawkeye series before starring in her own, where she will be played by Alaqua Cox (who shared the casting call on her Instagram).

Maya Lopez/Echo has she appears in Marvel Comics.

The character descriptions from the casting call are as follows:

JESSICA – Female, 15-18 years old, Native American or Latinx, Deaf. Strong, fiercely independant and unwavering. Can tend towards sullen at times. *Fluent in ASL.

IRIS – Female, Late 20s/Early 30s, Native American or Latinx, Deaf. Warm and nurturing. *Fluent in ASL.

The full casting call.

Disney are highly encouraging performers who are D/deaf or hard of hearing to apply. As well as performers who are Native American, First Nations, Indigenous Peoples, or Latinx.

Source: Sarah A. Young-Bear-Brown

